3 arrested for attempting to kidnap poultry farm owner in Vellore

VELLORE: Police arrested three persons and are on the lookout for two more for their attempted bid to kidnap a poultry farm owner on the outskirts of Vellore town on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred when Suresh (28) a poultry farm owner of Panamadangi was on his way to Vellore to by chicken feed on Wednesday night.

When he neared Konavattam, he was stopped by a gang of five, who took away his mobile phone and Rs 20,000 cash.

They then asked him to inform his relatives that he would be released only if they handed over Rs 2 lakh.

Suresh did so and when he informed them where they should meet, his relatives arrived in sizeable numbers, seeing which the gang took to their heels.

The police who were alerted by Suresh’ relatives rushed to the spot and nabbed three who were identified as Basha (37), Riyaz (32) and Siddiq (36) all of Konavattam.

They were arrested and a search is on to locate Munir who had the stolen cash and Naresh. Investigations are underway.