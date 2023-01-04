Roaming with a hungry heart: Food vlogger to explore TN

On asking him which his favourite place in Tamil Nadu was, he chuckles, “This is a difficult question. Each place has its own charm and it is really difficult to choose because I personally love all the cuisines in Tamil Nadu.” He continues, “It is a tough call. So, I would say Chennai because it is not limited to only the culture of Tamil Nadu. The city is diverse in terms of culture and people. However, Madurai is also on my list of favourite places.” Asking the forbidden question to a foodie, we asked him what his favourite food was, and he laughs, “I don’t have any favourite food. But I like podi idly and podi dosa. So I would say that.”