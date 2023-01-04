CPI to protest for probe into Kovai woman’s death
COIMBATORE: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday said the party would organise a protest in Coimbatore on Friday demanding a detailed probe into the death of a missing woman from Isha Yoga Centre.
“A woman from Tirupur participated in the residential yoga programme, but she didn’t return home. In a few days, she was found dead in a mysterious way. A protest will be organised demanding a proper investigation into her death,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.
Referring to the incident of misbehavior in DMK’s public meeting, Mutharasan questioned why the BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan chose not to speak about Gayathri Raguram’s remarks that there is no safety for women in the BJP.
“She condemned the DMK incident, but why didn’t the BJP MLA say anything on the accusations by Gayathri Raguram?” he asked. Mutharasan also slammed the BJP for failing to control inflation and demonetisation as it failed to serve its purpose.
