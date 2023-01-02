Interim stay granted on TNSTC employee’s transfer to D’puri

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday passed an interim injunction against the order passed by the Transport Department to transfer an employee from Tirupattur to Dharmapuri. Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by M Saravanan, joint manager, TNSTC. The petitioner sought to quash a transfer order passed against him on November 23, 2022. The petitioner said that he was often transferred by the respondent for the reason that he was a member of the TN Government Transport Corporation Staff Federation and its zonal general secretary. He alleged vengeance in the transfer order. The judge directed the TNSTC to file its response and adjourned the matter to March 6.