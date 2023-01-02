Don't kick the ladder you climbed through, Jayakumar tells Anbumani

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former Speaker D Jayakumar on Monday unleashed a scathing attack on PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss for his remark that the AIADMK has splitted into four groups and said, "Don't kick the ladder you climbed through."

It was late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa gave recognition to the PMK party. It was not right on the part of the PMK leader to speak ill about the AIADMK and belittle it, Jayakumar told the media persons after meeting the members of the booth level committees.

"It was Amma (Jayalalithaa) who helped the PMK to enter the house of Assembly and Parliament. Our leader gave five seats to the PMK in the 1998 polls and helped the party to win four seats.

In the 2001 polls, 27 seats were given to the party and aided the party to win 20 seats, " said Jayakumar and made a sarcastic remark that the PMK leader should remain grateful towards the AIADMK party.

"Don't kick the ladder you climb through, " he said and continued that it was the AIADMK that made Anbumani the Rajya Sabha MP now. He dissuaded him from criticising the AIADMK and it would augur well for him.

"He should restrict his speech for the growth of his party, instead of belittling our party. We will give it back if he repeats it again, " he noted.

On communication from Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo to the party through post on Monday, addressing coordinator and joint coordinator of the party, the former minister said they would take legal course of action.

The EPS faction refused to receive the communication from the CEO, stating that it was addressed to the postings that cease to exist after the July 23 general council meeting.