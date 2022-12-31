TamilNadu
TNSTC bus fatally knocks down youth on way to get COVID vaccine on bike
T Vigneswaran (24), a resident from Woraiyur, Tiruchy was proceeding to Ariyalur for taking COVID vaccine at Ariyalur GH on Friday afternoon.
TIRUCHY: A youth died after his two-wheeler was hit by a TNSTC bus in Ariyalur on Friday. T Vigneswaran (24), a resident from Woraiyur, Tiruchy was proceeding to Ariyalur for taking COVID vaccine at Ariyalur GH on Friday afternoon. When he was nearing Keezhapazhuvur, a TNSTC bus bound from Ariyalur hit his two-wheeler in which he died on the spot. On information, Keezhapazhuvur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Ariyalur GH. Further investigations are on.
