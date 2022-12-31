Tiruchy woman delivers stillborn; Kin blame doc’s absence at PHC
TIRUCHY: Claiming that the baby died due to negligence of nurses during delivery, family members staged a protest on Saturday. It is learnt that nurses did the duty in absence of doctors in a PHC at Tiruverumbur in Tiruchy.
It is said, V Srinidhi (24), from Tiruverumbur developed labour pain on Friday and so her husband Vimalan admitted her to the PHC there.
Since there was no doctor, the nurses reportedly administered delivery.
However, she delivered a still baby on Friday.
On information, around 150 family members assembled in front of the PHC and staged a protest. Tiruverumbur police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating people. Subsequently, they took the body to the Tiruchy GH. Further investigations are on.
