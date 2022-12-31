State EC ‘recognises’ OPS as AIADMK coordinator
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Election Commission recognises O Panneerselvam as the AIADMK coordinator and Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party’s joint coordinator going by a letter sent to AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah.
The reference of AIADMK’s coordinator and joint coordinator in the letter with regard to the demonstration of the proposed Remote Voting Machine (RVM), undersigned by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), assumes significance as the Palaniswami faction claim that both the posts have ceased to exist.
Tamil Nadu CEO Satyabrata Sahoo’s letter has invited five political parties including AIADMK, DMK, DMDK, IUML, and PMK for the RVM demo on January 16 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android