Stalin announces compensation for cracker blast victims

CHENNAI: Chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation to the families of four persons killed in an accidental blast at an unauthorised cracker storage facility in Namakkal.

Condoling their demise, Stalin, in a statement issued late Saturday afternoon, said that Thillaikumar (35), Priya (28), Selvi (55) and Periyakkal (73) died on the spot following an accidental explosion at a facility where crackers were stored without permission at Mettu Theru near Mohanur in Namakkal early Saturday morning.

Expressing dismay at their demise, the CM said that he has ordered special treatment for the injured who have been admitted to Namakkal government hospital. The CM has ordered the distribution of Rs 2 lakh each compensation to the families of the four deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, a statement from the government said.