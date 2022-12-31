3 persons, including elderly woman killed in fire accident in Namakkal

CHENNAI: Three persons, including an elderly woman, were killed in an accident on early Saturday morning at Mohanur in Namakkal district after crackers kept in their house exploded, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Five others were seriously injured. The injured persons were rescued and admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Namakkal, where they are being treated. Police are investigating the matter.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android