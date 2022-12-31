Linking Aadhaar with EB bill extended till Jan 31: Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: With over one crore consumers using subsidised electricity yet to link their service connections with Aadhaar, electricity minister V Senthilbalaji on Saturday announced an extension of the deadline for Aadhaar linking by a month till January 31.

As of now, 1. 61 crore out of 2.67 subsidised consumers including domestic, hits, agricultural and powerlooms have linked their Aadhaar and asked all the consumers to link by next month end.

He said that out of the 1.61 crore consumers who linked their Aadhaar, 74 lakh consumers linked through using online facilities and rest through the special camps.

In the state, he said Kanniyakumari district topped with 77.5 per cent of the consumers linking their Aadhaar while the Krishnagiri district ranked the lowest with 50 per cent consumers doing the same.

He urged the consumers to make use of the time extension given till January 31 to link their Aadhaar and not to wait expecting another time extension.