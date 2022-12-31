EPS camp refuses to receive letter from CEO

CHENNAI: The AIADMK faction led by Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday refused to receive the communication from the Chief Election Officer of the state Satyabrata Sahoo for addressing O Panneerselvam as the AIADMK's coordinator and EPS as the joint-coordinator.

The communication has been sent to the leaders of AIADMK, DMK, DMDK, IUML and PMK on Friday, regarding the demonstration of the proposed Remote Voting Machine (RVM) on January 16 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The developmnent has left the EPS camp flummoxed for recognising OPS as Coordinator of the party. "We have submitted at least four letters regarding the recent developments and communicated clearly that the post of coordinator and joint co-ordinator has ceased to exist. It was also legally validated by the Madras High Court through its verdict and we are expecting a similar order from the Supreme Court, " said a senior functionary in the AIADMK headquarters and EPS supporter.

"How do we receive the letter that misrepresents our leader?" he said. Since the row over the dual leadership caught in a legal tangle, the sulking factions in the prime opposition often cross swords over the issue and take dig at each other, leaving the cadres in quandary.

Leader of Opposition EPS and the MLAs in his camp boycotted the last assembly session held following the tussle over seating arrangements, the OPS and a few of the MLAs in his camp attended the session.

It further flared up when EPS was invited for the G20 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Law Commission sought the comments of EPS, whom it recognised as General Secretary of AIADMK, on simultaneous polls for Assembly and LS, the OPS camp expressed its displeasure and shoot out letters to clarify the pending case regarding the party leadership.