Common test for appointing guest lecturers: Ponmudy

A decision was taken in this regard at a review meeting, chaired by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Friday. After the meeting, Ponmudy said that during the last 10 years the guest lecturers were appointed by the principals of the colleges themselves. “However there were several complaints that there were irregularities in appointing guest lecturers,” he said adding, “therefore, it was decided to appoint the required guest lecturers by conducting tests and interviews.”