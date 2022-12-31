Common test for appointing guest lecturers: Ponmudy
CHENNAI: The state government has decided to appoint guest lecturers in state-owned arts and science colleges by conducting tests and personnel interviews.
A decision was taken in this regard at a review meeting, chaired by Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Friday. After the meeting, Ponmudy said that during the last 10 years the guest lecturers were appointed by the principals of the colleges themselves. “However there were several complaints that there were irregularities in appointing guest lecturers,” he said adding, “therefore, it was decided to appoint the required guest lecturers by conducting tests and interviews.”
Minister Ponmudy said that a committee comprising Higher Education Department authorities and subject experts will be formed to conduct the tests and interviews. Stating that the government has decided to immediately appoint as many as 1,895 guest lecturers in the Arts and Science colleges, he said that only qualified candidates will be appearing for tests and interviews.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android