Personal attack from war room under Annamalai: Gayathri Raghuram

CHENNAI: Suspended BJP functionary Gayathri Raguram on Friday alleged that she is being subjected to abhorrent personal attacks from the war room that is functioning under the State BJP president K Annamalai, and has asked the police department should investigate the matter.
She took to her Twitter handle and tweeted, "Under Annamalai Ji’s leadership we get worst and disgusting personal attack from war room. I request @tnpoliceoffl to do enquiry. They are passing slur comments on women." (sic)
Earlier on 22 November, State BJP president K Annamalai removed Gayathri Raguram from the party post for six months. Raguram was relieved from all party-related activities during the period. Reacting to this sharply, she took to social media and tweeted, “I accept. But people who love me will talk to me. No one can stop that. I will work for the Nation with suspension.”
