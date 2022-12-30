Annamalai opens aircraft emergency door, alleges Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: State EB Minister V Senthil Balaji who created a social media frenzy recently by raking up the Rafale watch scandal against state BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday initiated another political debate by accusing the state president of a national party of carelessly opening the emergency door of an airplane he was scheduled to travelled in.
Taking to social media to expose the incident, Senthil Balaji tweeted, “The state president of the ‘photoshop’ party and the national president of its youth wing had playfully opened the emergency door of a flight they boarded on December 10.”
“As per protocol, passengers were made to disembark the flight and throughly checked again. The flight was delayed by three hours. (He) Wrote apology letter as it is their ancestral practice to tender apology,” the minister said, questioning the media for keeping calm on the issue.
Though the minister did not make any direct name the state president of the national party, the apology and photoshop reference plus his recent acrimony with BJP president K Annamalai gave enough for the netizens to speculate that the young DMK minister was taking another jab at the latter.
Barely a week ago, Annamalai’s Rafale watch became the talking point of the state politics so much so that it had triggered a watch challenge on social media.
