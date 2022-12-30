Annamalai opens aircraft emergency door, alleges Senthil Balaji

“As per protocol, passengers were made to disembark the flight and throughly checked again. The flight was delayed by three hours. (He) Wrote apology letter as it is their ancestral practice to tender apology,” the minister said, questioning the media for keeping calm on the issue.

Though the minister did not make any direct name the state president of the national party, the apology and photoshop reference plus his recent acrimony with BJP president K Annamalai gave enough for the netizens to speculate that the young DMK minister was taking another jab at the latter.

Barely a week ago, Annamalai’s Rafale watch became the talking point of the state politics so much so that it had triggered a watch challenge on social media.