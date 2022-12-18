War of words in social media over Annamalai's expensive watch

CHENNAI: War of words triggered in social media over state BJP president K Annamalai’s expensive watch. While several Dravidian -stocks wondered about the source for the former IPS officer-turned-politician to buy Bell & Ross Men’s limited edition Rafale French Fighter Watch, Annamalai responded to post the details of his watch along with his lifetime income tax statements.

However, the issue refused to die-down after the BJP chief dared the leaders of DMK party and ministers to post their income tax statements. It triggered another wave of posts. This time, DMK’s spokesperson and MPs have hit back at Annamalai and ridiculed him that B L Santhosh’s direct appointee was unaware that the ministers and MPs income tax statements are available in the election commission website. They have also recalled Annamalai’s letter to ECI regarding local body polls.

It also started when netizens, mostly D-stocks, questioned the source of the branded watch that cost several lakh and challenged him to post the bills. It was amplified in social media since Saturday. Reacting to it, Annamalai took to Twitter. In a thread, he said , “Since @arivalayam wants to fight on the issue of corruption with me, I’m more than ready to do that. The details of my Rafale watch, which was purchased in May 2021, along with its bill (before I became TN BJP President), All of my lifetime Income Tax statements,”

“Photocopies of my 10 years of all of my bank accounts (every single income I had received will be shown), all my earnings as an IPS officer from Aug 2011 & till I resigned, details of all of the immovable properties I own that is more than 1 Lakh including the no of sheep & cows I have,” he continued and said he would release the details when he takes out rally to meet the people. Within hours, Annamalai’s post was amplified by his supporters and party cadres and extolled him as it was a fine move to counter DMK and its leaders.

DMK’s spokesperson Rajiv Gandhi posted a sarcastic tweet, stating that there was a rare opportunity given by Switzerland for the people of India to be sanctified as a patriot! “If you have Rs 4.40 lakh, one can buy a Rafale Watch and get the title of saint,” Rajiv Gandhi said and tagged Annamalai’s twitter handle.

Nearly 14 hours earlier, Rajiv Gandhi posted a tweet questioning the price of the watch and who gifted him along with his picture and watch’s image along with price details.

DMK MP Senthil Kumar took a dig at Annamalai for demanding the ruling party’s ministers, MPs and MLAs income tax statements and said it was available on ECI's website. “Don't even know this basic. If you win the election, you will come to know about it,” said the MP and quipped that he was the direct appointee of BJP’s national organising secretary B L Santhosh.