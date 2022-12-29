TN transport dept announces 600 special buses for new year

CHENNAI: To facilitate passengers returning from other cities to Chennai after new year holidays, the state transport department has announced 600 special buses.

A department release said that as many as 600 additional buses will be operated from Thirunelveli, Nagerkoil, Madurai, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Trichy to Chennai every day till January 1.

Moreover, special officers will be deployed in major bus stands to help passengers.

"Also, arrangements have made to operate buses to cities including Coimbatore, Pondicherry and Erode. Passengers can book tickets using www.tnstc.in and using TNSTC official App."