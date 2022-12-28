No public celebrations after 1 am on Jan 1: Tamil Nadu Police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police has said that New year celebrations will not be allowed in public places and on roads after 1 am on January 1.

Police also warned that strict action will be taken against drunk driving and rash driving on the roads as part of New Year revelry.

Tamil Nadu Police, in an advisory, appealed to the public to celebrate new year in their homes with their families.

As many as 90,000 police will be on duty across the state.

They will also be assisted by 10,000 home guards.

"Vehicle checking will be conducted all across the state, " police said.

Public are also advised to not venture into the seas for celebrations on New year's eve.

Public who are traveling long distances by road are advised to make frequent stops every three hours.

Shops and eateries will be permitted to function throughout the night, police said.

"Places of public worship have been provided with adequate security. Those who create any confusion in these places of worship will be arrested, " said an official release from the DGP's office.

Public are also advised to inform the nearest police stations in case of leaving to outstation for holidays to ensure safety for the locked houses.

"All resorts/ hotels should follow conditions imposed by police during celebrations," the release said.

CCTV-fitted patrol vehicles will monitor the people who will cause disturbance to public order and police personnel are suitably instructed to take appropriate action against motorists who indulge in bike racing.