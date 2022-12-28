Later Chola era metal idol seized from Kumbakonam by Idol wing police

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police's Idol wing-CID have seized a five feet metal idol of Sivagalai, suspected to be from the later chola period, from a house in Swamimalai, Kumbakonam.

The Idol Wing CID unit received information that a person was secretly concealing and trying to peddle idols from his residence in Swamimalai after which special teams were formed.

After obtaining a search warrant from a magistrate, the team searched the house on December 24 and found the metal idol of Goddess Sivakami, about 130 kgs concealed in a corner of the house.

When the team sought documents for possessing an ancient idol from the owner of the house, Saravanan, he had none after which the idol was seized as it is suspected to belong to a temple.

"The Experts who examined the idol have given an opinion that the idol belongs to the later Chola period. The wing would be further able to confirm the idol's proper antiquity only after the examination of the idol by the Archaeological Survey of India, " an official release said.

Idol wing CID will be requesting the HR&CE's help to find the temple from which the idol might have been stolen.