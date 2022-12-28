Implement court orders for effective administration: Higher Edu Dept
CHENNAI: To avoid facing contempt proceedings, the State government has instructed all the State-run universities and higher educational institutions (HEIs) to strictly implement all court orders to run the administration properly.
The Higher Education Department’s direction to strictly follow court verdicts came against the backdrop of several HEIs failing to implement court orders and instead moving for appeals, which is affecting the administration of the institutions.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next on condition of anonymity that during the last few years there have been several hundred cases filed in the lower court and in High Court. “Some cases are even pending before the Supreme Court,” added the official.
Most of the cases pending before different courts pertain to transfer, promotion and other administrative issues faced by faculty members, he said, adding that in several cases where the court delivered verdicts, the orders were still not implemented.
Realising the seriousness of the matter, the department issued a circular to all the HEIs cautioning them not to face contempt of the courts, the official said. However, he added, appeals would be filed if the grievance is genuine. “It is always open to the government authorities to challenge the orders before the appropriate forum. But at the same time, the court orders should be implemented in other cases,” he said.
According to the official, the circular to implement court directions has been sent to all State universities, government and aided arts, science, engineering, and polytechnic colleges across Tamil Nadu.
“The HEIs will also be instructed to complete the long pending cases in a fast track mode. More than 20 per cent of pending cases are over 10 years old,” pointed out another official. “In some of the cases, efforts to arrive at out-of-court settlements have also been initiated. The authorities will ensure that in future, the number of court cases will be reduced by half by taking effective steps,” he said.
It is not just the institution management that is at fault, claimed an official. When administrative issues crop up, most of the associations and forums representing faculty members, and even individuals, refuse to come forward for discussions with the management. Instead, they stage demonstrations and move the court, both of which only lead to festering of the issue, the official said.
