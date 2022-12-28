Anganwadi workers stage hunger strike near Collectorate
TIRUVALLUR: More than 100 anganwadi workers held a one-day hunger strike on Tuesday demanding the state government to fulfil their four point charter demands in Tiruvallur.
The workers from TN Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association led by district chief Siva protested at the tollgate area near the Collectorate asking the government to act swiftly and meet their demands.
They placed four demands requesting the government to fill vacancies at the earliest, to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62, pay them the stipulated amount on time and to allow the anganwadi workers to implement morning breakfast programme for children.
More than 100 members of various anganwadi workers association sat on the street with placards and raised slogans stating their demands.
