Light to moderate rain likely in 14 dists of TN from 10 am today: RMC

Earlier on Monday, RMC in a statement stated from today till Dec 29, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) said that 14 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate rainfall from 10 am today.

According to the RMC, "Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tiruppur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts from 10 am today."

