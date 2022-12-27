Fined Rs 10,000, man sets cop’s bike afire
COIMBATORE: A 31-year-old man was arrested after he set fire to the two-wheeler of a policeman who slapped him with a penalty of Rs 10,000 for driving drunk in Tirupur.
During a routine check in Kangeyam last week, the traffic cops intercepted Tamil Selvan from ‘Sambavalasai’ and found him driving under the influence of alcohol. He was then slapped with a penalty of Rs 10,000 under the revised fine amount of the Motor Vehicle Act.
As Tamil Selvan was unable to pay the fine amount, the police seized his vehicle. “He was depressed, unable to pay the fine amount. On Sunday night, Tamil Selvan extracted revenge, setting on fire a two-wheeler of a cop, who had parked his vehicle in front of the police outpost near Kangeyam bus stand,” sources said.
On receiving information from the public, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Kangeyam fire station rushed to the spot. However the two-wheeler was gutted by then. The police checked the CCTV images and found Tamil Selvan setting fire to the vehicle. He was then picked up and arrested after an inquiry.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android