Salem airport idle since COVID, but expansion works on

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu’s first flight service started under the Udan Scheme between Salem and Chennai remains grounded for more than a year with no scope for takeoff again.

That, solo flight service, operated by a private carrier since March 25, 2018 flew for the last on June 2, 2021. Since then, the Salem airport lies idle with nil flight operations.

“Services were stopped during COVID-19 pandemic and then permanently by the private airlines even before the end of the extension period under the Udan Scheme,” said G Ramesh, Director of Salem Airport.

The Salem airport, which remained idle for long years was thrown open for flight services under Udan Scheme for a period of three years (2018- 2021) with a further extension of one year (2021-2022). The Udan Scheme introduced by the Centre envisages introducing flight services in tier-2 cities to promote better connectivity.

The 70-seater flight service was operated during mornings, between Salem and Chennai with excellent patronage of an average daily occupancy of above 80 per cent.

“There were even plans to introduce an evening flight due to high patronage. It however didn’t materialise due to COVID-19; otherwise Salem is a success story under the Udan Scheme. Yet, no other airlines came forth to operate as they were running on other successful routes and were also over utilised. Thereby, it remains unfeasible for carriers to take up operations in the Salem route,” he added.

Even though the Salem airport remains unutilised, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) coughs out huge amounts towards its upkeep. “The AAI incurs an expenditure of approximately Rs 6 crore annually for the maintenance of runway and terminal building, radio navigational facilities, security equipment, staff salary and other works. Around 80 to 100 staff, including regular and contract staff are employed in the Salem Airport,” Ramesh said.

At present, the only option to resume flight operations at Salem is for the government to issue directions to some airlines to operate an aircraft. There is also a possibility for some airlines to evince interest to fly in the sector between Chennai and Salem, if again re-introduced under the next Udan scheme.

As of now, the airport is just utilised by some charter flights. “A flying club for pilot training is expected to come up in Salem Airport in a few months. Even though the flight services were stopped, the expansion of the Salem airport with one more apron, apart from the existing one, is underway, considering the future requirements. In a couple of months, the works, taken up at an estimate of Rs 6 crore will get over and then a total of four aircrafts could be parked,” the official said.