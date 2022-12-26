Pudukai youth held for selling liquor illegally
TIRUVALLUR: The police arrested a 29-year-old for allegedly smuggling several bottles of liquor and selling it for a higher price in Kakkalur on Sunday.
Tiruvallur police was doing its usual night round across areas like Kakkalur, Poonga Nagar and Ramapuram and on the wee hours of Sunday when a man behaving suspiciously saw them and broke into a run near Kakkalur lake area. “We quickly apprehended him and found that he had a sack filled with 94 bottles of liquor along with 65 beer bottles,” police said.
On inquiry it came to light that the accused Praveen Raj of Pudukkottai had stocked up on liquor to sell it illegally in the black market for an exorbitant price after the shops shut for the day. Following this, the police arrested and remanded the accused to judicial custody.
