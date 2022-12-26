OPS clarifies his position in AIADMK to EPS faction

CHENNAI: The former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) clarified through his legal wing that he is validly functioning as the Coordinator and Treasurer of the AIADMK and is indubitably about the issue.

The legal wing of the OPS faction came against the backdrop of legal notice issued by AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami stating that Panneerselvam has no right to use the party's name, letterheads and party's official seal.

However, the OPS faction said "in such capacity as coordinator of the party, he had shared the notice, which was validly and legally issued. Our client was elected as Coordinator by the entire primary membership of the party, which has been duly intimated to the Election Commission of India under Section 29A of the Representation of People Act, 1951".

Claiming that Panneerselvam, a three time former CM was also appointed as treasurer of the AIADMK in 2007, by the party's the then general secretary. The OPS faction maintained that thier leader has been holding the post continuously since then. The reply to the legal notice also said "the precipitate language used in your legal notice is only to buttress a false claim and is unfortunate and unjustified.

"Thiru K. Palaniswamy is acting in a manner that is completely contrary to the party's bylaws and against the party founder's intentions", OPS said in his legal notice. Palaniswami actions threaten to wreck the unity of the entire party and his attempt to illegally re-create and confer on himself the post of interim general secretary.

"Our client (OPS) also reserves his rights to initiate appropriate proceedings against persons who are issuing defamatory statements against him", it said.