EPS faction issues legal notice to OPS for using party name & seal

CHENNAI: The legal wing of AIADMK led by former chief minister and party interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has issued a legal notice to the ousted leader O Panneerselvam for using the party name and seal for communication purposes.

"you have no semblance of right to use the name of the AIADMK party, or its seal, or even the office address, for, the legal possession of the headquarters is with the interim general secretary of my client (Palaniswami), as held by the High Court and thereafter confirmed by the Supreme Court", the notice said.

Stating that as an outsider to the AIADMK party, Panneerselvam has no right whatsoever to use the name of the party or portray and misrepresent as its “Coordinator and Treasurer", the legal wing said "my client states that your conduct of forging and fabricating the official seal of the headquarters and creating a letterhead are clearly acts of “misrepresentation” and “forgery” and thus you are liable to be punished in accordance with law".

The notice also pointed out Panneersevam has no right whatsoever to use the name of the AIADMK party, its address, or even the letterhead and seal of the AIADMK party, especially when he was expelled from the AIADMK party.

"Apart from the criminal nature of your conduct, you (Panneerselvam) have also deliberately and willfully acted in contravention of the orders of the High Court and Supreme Court that will also attract several civil and other consequences in law", the notice said.

"You are hereby called upon to forthwith withdraw the illegal notice issued allegedly in the name of the headquarters of the AIADMK party and further desist from using the name or address or seal of the AIADMK party, failing which my client will be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings at the appropriate forum and you will be mulcted with costs and consequences thereof", it added.