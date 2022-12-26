Leopard straying into cane farm driven to Sathyamangalam forest
COIMBATORE: A leopard, which strayed into a sugarcane farm in Thalavadi in Sathyamangalam was successfully driven back into the reserve forest by the Forest Department officials on Monday.
The villagers, who panicked over sighting of a leopard in the cane farm of Gurusamy in Malkuthipuram Thotti, informed the Forest Department. A team led by Thalavadi Forest Range Officer S Sathish visited the farm and took measures to drive away the leopard by wearing protective gear and specially designed dress.
“The leopard was sent safely into the reserve forest area. However, villagers demanded for capturing the animal, which frequently preys on cattle and dogs owned by farmers in the locality. Therefore, a special team has been constituted to study the behavior of the animal and take appropriate action based on their recommendations,” said an official.
In another wild life related incident, a 52-year-old farmer was chased and trampled to death by a wild elephant near Kadambur in Erode on Sunday night.
The deceased Palaniswamy, who was also into renting farm equipment, was riding pillion with his friend Nagesh in a two-wheeler to home, when two wild elephants emerged from dark and blocked their way on ‘Kunri’ Road at ‘Anjanai Pirivu’ area.
As both the elephants came charging, Nagesh managed to hide behind a bush, while Palaniswamy came under attack. One of the elephants chased, caught him by its trunk, flung him to the ground and trampled him to death.
After a while, the two elephants retreated into the forest area. Then, Nagesh rushed to the village and informed the family members, Forest Department and police, who then arrived at the spot for an investigation.
The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem at Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. The Forest Department has warned villagers to be cautious due to elephant movement on the Kunri Road even during day time.
Palaniswamy is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. This incident has sent shockwaves as just a few days ago; a 65-year-old farmer from Sathyamangalam succumbed to injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant, which entered his plantain farm.
