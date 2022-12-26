Decision on extending Aadhaar with EB bill in 2 days: Senthil Balaji

CHENNAI: Electricity minister Senthil Balaji announced that a decision would be arrived at in 2 days if there would be an extension of time limit for linking EB bill number with Aadhaar.

Since the deadline will end on December 31, the minister said that the announcement will be made after consulting with the Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Tangedco has mandated that Aadhaar number should be linked with electricity bill in Tamil Nadu. Special camps have been set up since last month to link Aadhaar number with electricity bill number.

The state power utility has informed that these special camps will be held till December 31 and the people can link their Aadhaar number with their electricity bill number.

These special camps are being conducted on all days including Sundays except on festival days. So far, a total of 1.40 crore people have linked their Aadhaar number.