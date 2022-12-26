TN weather to go hostile in a few decades, mercury up by over 3°C

CHENNAI: For the last few years, Tamil Nadu, especially its capital Chennai is witnessing high-intensity rainfall in a short period resulting in sudden floods. If the ‘business as usual’ continues, the weather anomalies will further intensify and life in the State will become much more hostile in only a few decades with frequent heat waves and flash floods as maximum temperature over Tamil Nadu may increase by more than 3 degrees Celcius.

According to a document prepared by the Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, technical information generated through scientific studies indicated that the maximum temperature over Tamil Nadu may increase by about 3.1 degrees Celcius by the end of the century.

“Tamil Nadu is also one of the extremes-prone states in India that face more extremities of cyclones and drought recurrently. On extreme weather events, future projections indicate an increased probability of extreme temperature spells that would be expected to be very detrimental to public health. Specific conclusions reveal there may be an increase of 3.30 degrees Celcius during daytime and 3.55 degrees Celcius during night and denote a decrease in rainfall of 3.24 per cent by the end of the century,” the document said.

The maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celcius in summer is projected to increase drastically, which will make the environment hostile to the ecosystem and crop production. The change may increase the occurrences of heat waves and health hazards in the future.

The document warns about increased possibility of storms and flash floods in the 2080s. The probability of one-day rainfall is higher than five-day rainfall which implies the duration of extremes will be reduced but the intensity up.

When asked, Deepak Bilgi, mission director of Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, said the document has been prepared by collating various studies including reports submitted in COP-27.

“The climate change impact study on the occurrence of fluvial flooding in Adyar sub-basin (in Chennai), predicted that for the 100-year return period, the peak discharge for the future climate scenario would increase by 34.3 per cent to 91.9 per cent compared to the present climate. Similarly, flooded area will go up from 12.6 to 26.4 per cent based on Global Climate Models (GCMs),” the document warned. ↔ Continued on P2