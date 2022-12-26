Armed robbers loot gold, cash at knifepoint from house in Dindigul
MADURAI: An armed gang of robbers forced their way into an occupied house, at Salaiyur near Vedasandur in Dindigul district and looted jewels and cash at knifepoint on Sunday night.
The incident occurred around 8.15 pm, when five unidentified masked men entered the house and threatened to kill three inmates, including a woman and two children, before demanding jewels and cash. The robbers looted 43.5 sovereigns of gold jewels and cash of Rs 18.5 lakh and sped away.
Two other unidentified persons also stood by the house in a suspicious manner. The inmates did not raise an alarm fearing for their lives. However, the incident came to light when the head of the family, who’s a farmer, got to the house at 11.15 pm, sources said.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dindigul Range, Rupesh Kumar Meena and Dindigul Superintendent of Police V Baskaran inspected the spot and held enquiries. Fingerprint expert team also investigated the scene of the crime and a sniffer dog was used to find clues.
The SP said four special teams have been formed to nab the offenders. The teams found adequate evidence to pursue the case. The accused would be nabbed soon, the SP said.
Vedasandur Inspector of Police Balamurugan said a team is reviewing CCTV footage and scouring the scene for more clues about what exactly happened. Based on a complaint lodged by Kalaiarasi, the occupant of the house, a case was filed under Section 395 of IPC, the Inspector said.
