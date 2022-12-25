LPA likely to reach Kanniyakumari shores tomorrow: IMD

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday stated that a low-pressure area (LPA) formed in the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach the Sri Lankan coast today.

In a statement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "The depression formed over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-southwestwards. At around 11.30 pm last night, the depression lay east and southeast about 330 km east and southeast of Nagapattinam. It is located 160 km east-southeast of Jaffna in Sri Lanka and 480 km east of Chennai."

"The depression will weaken slightly and move west-southwestwards and reach the Sri Lankan coast today. Thereafter, it will move west-southwestwards tomorrow (December 26) morning and reach the Kanniyakumari shores and adjoining areas via Sri Lanka. Due to this effect, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu today and tomorrow. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur at many places over coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal and interior districts."

"Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall. Similarly, there is a possibility of heavy rains at one or two places in Karaikal."

"On December 27 and 28, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal."

"For today and tomorrow, squally wind speed reaching 45-55 metres gusting to 55 m is very likely to prevail over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coasts, Tamil Nadu coast, Kanniyakumari sea areas, and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen have been warned of wind speeds of up to 65 kmph in between."