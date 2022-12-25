TamilNadu

Light to moderate rain likely in 19 districts of TN for next 3 hrs

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs are witnessing widespread rains.
Visual from Chennai
Visual from ChennaiHemanathan M
Online Desk

CHENNAI: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 19 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours due to a depression formed over Chennai and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Accordingly, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli districts.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs are witnessing widespread rains. Since early morning, Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Triplicane, Nungambakkam, Marina, Pattinapakkam, Adyar, Guindy, T Nagar, Saidapet, Koyambedu, Alandur, Nanganallur, Medavakkam, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Medavakkam, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram, Pammal and Kundrathu witnessed widespread rainfall.

The public was also reported to be seen returning home early in the morning holding umbrellas in the rain after completing special prayers at churches including Velankanni, Santhome, and Besant Nagar on the occasion of Christmas.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tamil Nadu
chennai rain
chennai rains
Tamil Nadu rains
moderate rain
Chennai rains 2022
heavy rains in TN
tamil nadu rains 2022
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in