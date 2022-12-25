Light to moderate rain likely in 19 districts of TN for next 3 hrs

CHENNAI: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 19 districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours due to a depression formed over Chennai and the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Accordingly, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli districts.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs are witnessing widespread rains. Since early morning, Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Triplicane, Nungambakkam, Marina, Pattinapakkam, Adyar, Guindy, T Nagar, Saidapet, Koyambedu, Alandur, Nanganallur, Medavakkam, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Medavakkam, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram, Pammal and Kundrathu witnessed widespread rainfall.

The public was also reported to be seen returning home early in the morning holding umbrellas in the rain after completing special prayers at churches including Velankanni, Santhome, and Besant Nagar on the occasion of Christmas.