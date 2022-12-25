12K part-time teachers urge for Pongal bonus, job regularisation

CHENNAI: The long-standing demands of part-time teachers in Tamil Nadu government schools continues to fall on deaf ears as once again nearly 12,000 part-time staff have urged for Pongal bonus and job regularisation.

The members of Tamil Nadu Part-Time Teachers Federation have pointed out job regularisation, salary revision among other benefits was promised by the Chief Minister MK Stalin during the assembly election campaigning, last year.

However, despite this, neither the CM or the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi have taken any needed steps to fulfil the demands of these teachers who earn a meagre salary of Rs 10,000 per month.

In TN government schools, as many as 12,000 part-time teachers have been employed for subjects like physical education, painting, computer, tailoring and music. Though their salary began at Rs 7,000 almost a decade ago, due to constant demands, the salary of these teachers were increased step-by-step till Rs 10,000 at present.

However, these teachers besides the meagre salary are not entitled to any paid leave like the other staff of the school. Additionally, they are deprived of bonuses too, the Federation members allege.

Meanwhile various political parties such as Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Tamil Nadu People's Progress Association have made statements that the State government should fulfill the demand of part-time teachers.

S Senthil Kumar, State coordinator of TN All Part-Time Teachers Federation said, "We expected that once the DMK came to power, they would make part-time teachers permanent. But, no action yet. We urge the CM to provide us with a Pongal bonus and soon initiate job regularisation."