Stalin condoles pilgrims death in accident, announces solatium

CHENNAI: Chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday condoled the demise of seven Sabarimala pilgrims of Andipatti in Theni, including a seven year old child who died after their vehicle plunged into a gorge on kumuli Ghat road on their way back home.

In a statement issued late Saturday evening, Stalin referred to the accident and said that he advised the minister in charge of Theni, state minister of cooperation, I Periasamy to rush to the spot and extend all possible help to the victims as soon as he learned about the accident.

“I was deeply anguished by the sad news that Nagaraj (50), Muniyandi, Sivakumar (41), Vinodkumar (43), Jannusamy (65), Devadas (55), Kalaiselvan (35) and Gopalkrishnan (48) died on the spot. I have ordered the provision of special treatment to two injured persons being treated at Theni govt medical college hospital,” the CM said in the statement.

Offering his deep condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased, the chief also ordered the distribution of Rs two lakh each to the family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the two injured persons from Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.