8 killed in Theni as devotees' car falls in 40-feet-deep pit

THENI: Eight devotees were killed and two persons, including a nine-year-old boy injured in Theni district after a car carrying devotees plunged into a 40-feet-deep pit, officials said.

Ten Ayyappa devotees, hailing from Sanmugasundarapuram village near Andipatti, were headed home after visiting Sabarimala when their car met with an accident late Friday.

They were close to Iraichalpalam on the Kumuli mountain road, when the car plunged into a pit about 50 feet deep.