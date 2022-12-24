Do not conduct classes during half-yearly holidays: Edu dept

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Friday directed schools to not conduct special classes during the half-yearly exam break starting December 26.

However, a prior announcement to conduct classes from the respective district education office has drawn criticisms from teachers.

Teachers have alleged mounting stress on students and work overload for teachers in case of conducting special classes for 10,11 and 12 class students.

While most districts orally directed schools to conduct classes, some districts have sent out a circular.

Owing to this, the education department ordered schools to not conduct classes during the break between December 26 and January 1.

However, teachers can give assignments to students.

Meanwhile, the department has also announced that while schools for students from 6 to 12 will reopen on January 2, schools for primary classes (1 to 5) will reopen on January 5.