8 promoted to Chief Secretary grade

CHENNAI: The state has promoted eight senior bureaucrats, all belonging to the 1992 batch, to Chief Secretary grade. J Radhakrishnan has been promoted as Additional Chief Secretary of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department.

Similarly, Neeraj Mittal, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, Rajesh Lakhoni, Chairman and MD of Tangedco, Magnat Ram Sharma, BC, MBC and Minority Welfare Department, Pradeep Yadav, Highway and Minor Ports Department, Kumar Jayant, Revenue and Disaster Management Department and K Gopal Transport Department have been promoted as Additional Chief Secretaries, said Chief Secretary V Iran Anbu in a government order.

Rajendra Kumar has also been promoted to Additional Chief Secretary without prejudice to his Central deputation.