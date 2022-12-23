Arappor Iyakkam files plaint with DVAC against registration officials

CHENNAI: Alleging fraudulent registration of a property, Arappor Iyakkam has filed a complaint with Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to file FIR against officials of registration department.

The complaint is pertaining to corruption, fraud and conspiracy by former district register of Kancheepuram in collusion with private persons to fraudulently register a land violating various laws.

In the complaint, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, said that the property was originally owned by P Selvaraj, who executed a sale deed and registered in Thiruchirapalli in favour of K Ponnusamy.

"Ponnusamy executed a Power of Attorney and registered at Thiruchirapalli sub-register office in favour of K Ganesan. He later cancelled the power of attorney and executed a settlement deed in favour of JJ Educational Health and Charitable Trust, " he added.

He alleged that in order to register the same land, Ganesan and purchaser D Mohan approached the Walajabad sub registrar office to register the land in the name of the latter.

"SRO Walajabad must have returned the documents and asked them to go to Trichy SRO, before giving the pending document number, after seeing that the schedule of property contains two items one in Walajabad with meagre extent whereas the land in Trichy has huge extent, this act of SRO Walajabad clearly shows that he also colluded with the real estate mafia gang.

The District Registrar Mr.S.Balasubramanian, gave the order to register the document at SRO Walajabad, even though there was no title to the executants as on that date, " he alleged.