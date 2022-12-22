TN govt to give ₹1000 in Pongal gift scheme, Lankan Tamils too eligible

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that in the 'Pongal' scheme, Rs 1,000 plus one kg of raw rice and sugar would be given to each family card in the state.

It has also been announced that Lankan Tamil families living in the state will also be eligible to avail of the Pongal gift.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the scheme in Chennai on January 2.

The state-wide distribution is aimed at benefiting over 2 crore families and the govt has allocated Rs 2,356 crore for the Pongal gift scheme.