Stalin inaugurates various facilities at Institute of Mental Health

Considering the risk in the suicides in the State, the mental health support forum is also being set up in all the medical college hospitals and the initiative also aims to train the students to attend to such patients in the right way. The programme aims at preventing suicides in the State.

Earlier, Health Minister Ma Subramanian had stated that the mental health forums will constitute of a committee of all department heads, assistant professors and students, including the principal of the medical college, the head of the psychiatry department and measures will be taken to improve the mental health of the students.