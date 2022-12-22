BF.7 scare: Int'l passengers to be screened at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: After the high-level meeting, held to discuss strictures in the wake of BF.7 variant spread, helmed by Stalin came to an end, it has been decided to screen international passengers at the Chennai airport.

Passengers suspected to have symptoms are asked to be isolated.

State and central governments are on high alert as four cases of this new variant have been reported in India. Three people in Gujarat and one in Odisha have been infected with BF.7 variant.

There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.