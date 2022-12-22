Stalin to review Covid situation at high-level meeting today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to chair on Thursday afternoon a high-level meeting with ministers and bureaucrats to review the Covid-19 situation and its related aspects in the State.

According to sources, the high-level meeting will be held at the Secretariat at 12 pm.

India reported four cases of the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant, which is driving the current surge of infections in China.

Sources said there are currently 10 different variants of Covid-19 in the country, with the latest being BF.7.

State and central governments are on high alert as four cases of this new variant have been reported in India. Three people in Gujarat and one in Odisha have been infected with BF.7 variant.

There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.