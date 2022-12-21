TamilNadu

Won't contest against Chandrababu Naidu: Actor Vishal

Vishal said there was no need for him to join politics to serve the people. He said, "Everyone serving the public is a politician."
TIRUPATI: Ruling out the possibility of contesting against the Telegu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Kuppam Assembly seat of Andhra Pradesh, popular actor and Tamil film producer Vishal said on Tuesday that he likes Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy more than Naidu.

He said, "I am not contesting in the Kuppam constituency as an opponent of Chandrababu Naidu. Though we have heaps of businesses in the Kuppam constituency."

On whether he would join politics in the near future, he added, "I won't compete in an election. I know everything about Kuppam. I am earning more than MLAs as an actor. Everyone who serves the people is a politician."

