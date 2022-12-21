AIADMK stages protest demonstration in TN northern districts

CHENNAI: The AIADMK faction under the party's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami staged demonstrations in northern districts of the state including at the state capital in protest against the price hike of essential commodities and the increase in electricity tariff.

The protest was held in Chennai, headed by former fisheries minister D Jayakumar and in the outskirts of Tambaram, it was former social welfare minister B Valarmathi.

Hundreds of AIADMK cadres carrying placards claimed that the hike in electricity tariff and property tax has affected especially middle-class people.

During the protest, Jayakumar demanded the state government an immediate rollback of electricity charges and the property tax hike.