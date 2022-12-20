Stalin inaugurates new buildings at a cost of Rs 19.84 crore

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the District Revenue Officers' camp office and residential building, Revenue Divisional Officer's residential building, and Tahsildar's office at a cost of Rs 19.84 crore on behalf of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.
The chief minister inaugurated these buildings through video conferencing at a function held at the Secretariat in Chennai.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android