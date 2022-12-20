Public protest against demolition of encroachments in Tirupattur

CHENNAI: More than 200 people have detained a government bus and are protesting on the Tirupattur-Krishnagiri road against the demolition of encroachments in the Dhandapani Koil and Sivarajpet areas of Tirupattur district, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

While more than 150 police personnel have been deployed and the authorities are holding talks with the protestors, the report added.

On Monday, the corporation announced that the demolition of the encroachments will be carried out tomorrow (Tuesday).

Accordingly, this morning, the corporation officials tried to remove the encroachments with JCB vehicles.

Earlier, even as Supreme Court (SC) ordered the removal of encroachments in water bodies across Tamil Nadu, a notice was issued on behalf of the district administration to remove encroachments on water bodies in the Dhandapani Koil and Sivarajpet areas of Tirupattur district.

More than 800 families are said to have been living in these areas for three generations.

The demolition work was initiated on behalf of the corporation but has been temporarily stopped as the people in the area are staging a protest against it.