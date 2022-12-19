5 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in TN
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State reached to 35,94,316. Erode reported two Covid-19 cases, while one case each was reported in Thoothukudi, Chennai and Chengalpattu.
The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.1 per cent, after 3,892 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Highest TPR of 0.9 per cent was reported in Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, the active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 49.
Active cases in Chennai stood at 12. A total of seven more people recovered, and the total recoveries from COVID-19 reached to 35,56,218. With one more death due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the death toll stood at 38,049.
