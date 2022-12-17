Stalin inaugurated project worth 56 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated construction works of projects worth Rs 56.18 crore of the state HR and CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) department, including raja gopurams of 13 temples in the state.

Stalin inaugurated the project works from the state secretariat at a function attended by state irrigation minister Duraimurugan, higher education minister K Ponmudy and state HR and CE minister P K Sekar Babu.

The list of constructions launched Saturday morning include raja gopuram of Arulmigu Venakataramanaswamy temple in Namakkal (Rs 6.5 crore), priest and staff quarters of Arulmigu Vazhaithottathu Ayyan Koil in Tiruppur (Rs 2.10 crore), quarters of priests and staff of Arulmigu Yekambareswarar temple (Rs 3.2 crore) in Chennai and marriage hall (Rs 3.20 crore) for Arulmigu Sivaloganathaswamy temple in Mayiladuthurai and integrated office complex (Rs 2.96 crore) of joint commissioner and assistant commissioner of HR and CE department in Vellore.

The chief minister also distributed keys of 19 vehicles worth Rs 1.56 crore to the officers of the department. A release issued by the state government said that the state government was slowly implementing the new announcements it made in the State Assembly besides implementing works like consecration of over 400 temples, including heritage temples, renovation cum operation of the temple cars and development infrastructure for the pilgrims and retrieval of the temple lands.