Retired policemen seek special law for safety of service cops

TIRUCHY: Claiming that there is no safety for the police personnel on duty, the retired policemen association demanded the state government to enact a police protection act during the annual meeting of the association held in Thanjavur on Saturday.

The annual meeting of the Tamil Nadu Retired Police Personnel Welfare Association was held chaired by the state president of the association K Velusamy in which he spoke that the medical allowance Rs 300 that has been given to the pensioners should be increased to Rs 1,000 as the price of the medicines had increased.

Referring that the apex court has directed that pensioners who crossed 80 years should be allowed to avail 20 per cent more, Velusamy said, the state government should immediately release an order.

Despite the pension subscription of Rs 80 for family protection fund being increased to Rs 180, he said that still, only 50,000 has been distributed and this should be increased to Rs 1.50 lakh, he said.

He also demanded a special wage board should be established for all the police personnel and the old pension scheme to be revived.

Stating that there is no safety for the police men across the state, the retired police personnel demanded the state government should enact a police protection act.